Amitabh, Ayushmann, Akshay: Will all movies come directly to digital?

Films need room. Producers can’t simply save their movies for later because when—if ever—things go back to relative normalcy, there will be a deluge. India makes nearly 2,000 films a year but has less than 10,000 movie theatres. How will a movie make itself seen when everything reopens? It doesn’t make sense for big projects to languish in the cans endlessly, waiting not only for that unforeseeable day when theatres open, but when audiences flock to them again. This is the year the Olympics got shelved, and when sporting events do return, they will do so without spectators. Restaurants and pubs are choosing to stay closed over serving a sparse, socially-distanced crowd.