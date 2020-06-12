An uneasy summer made better with mint recipes

If you do end up with a lot of mint, either from your gardening efforts or your vegetable vendor, it is rather easy to dry. One way is to tie it into small bunches and hang these to dry from a string in a dim, well-ventilated spot. You can use a clothesline and a clip to dry. This process will take a week or two depending on the weather. The quickest way is to spread out washed and dried leaves on a paper and microwave them for 30-second burstsover 2-3 minutes. The leaves will dry out nicely while retaining the bright green colour.