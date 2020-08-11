Andrea Pirlo: From midfield maestro to the manager of Juventus

On the field, one of Pirlo’s biggest tasks will be to overhaul a squad that has an average age of 29.7—according to data from footballing statistics website Transfermrkt. Gianluigi Buffon, at 42, is still a part of this squad. And, the fact that Juventus had to rely on 35-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo to bail them out from tricky situations last season says it all—he finished with 37 goals in all competitions in 2019-20. Pirlo can take encouragement from the fact that he still has some top quality young players that could form the backbone of a new squad. He has two of the world’s best young defenders in Dutch star Matthijs de Ligt, 20, and Turkey’s Merih Demiral. That apart, the likes of Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi, Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot show there’s no dearth of talent in this team. Apart from a few new signings, all it needs is a manager with a calm head and vision. These are interesting times in Turin and when the new Serie A campaign begins in little over a month, all eyes will be on Andrea Pirlo, the manager.