Anushka Sharma: 'Female-led stories are much braver'

On a Sunday afternoon as dramatically rainy as some of the scenes in Paatal Lok or Pari, I spoke to the siblings on the phone. I began by asking how they gauged the success of their latest, Bulbbul, which premiered on Netflix during the lockdown (the platform’s policy is not to reveal viewership numbers). “Apart from really good reviews, the other way we could tell that the film has been received well is when we saw a lot of conversations pop up around it," Sharma said. “People started dissecting different scenes, talking about the relevance of the film to them. The amount of art made on the film, the memes generated, these are tell-tale signs of the way it’s being perceived."