App Review: Add a visual punch to your to-do list with Lightpad

So how does it work? Lightpad organizes your calendar and to-do tasks in the form of an upward moving layout. It looks quite distinct from the age-old usual tabular calendar. Every date in a month is displayed like a milestone. The number of tasks you have on a particular day are displayed in the form of small squares. The empty ones are for tasks that are still due and the filled ones are completed tasks. The design is pretty intuitive. Hover over a date or scroll to it and you can see what all is on the agenda for the day. When you click on a date, it opens up a menu where you can add the gist of a new task and add it to the existing list. Once you hit the button that signifies the completion of a task, that particular line is shaded in a different colour. Exit the menu, and you’ll see that the tiny square is also filled.