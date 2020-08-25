Are cloth masks effective? It depends on how you cover your mouth and nose

On the other hand, without a mask, a cough can travel up to 3m. Even a simple disposable mask can bring this down to 0.5m, the findings show. “Even if a mask does not filter out all the particles, if we can prevent clouds of such particles from traveling very far, it’s better than not doing anything," Simha says in the release. “In situations where sophisticated masks are not available, any mask is better than no mask at all for the general public in slowing the spread of infection," he adds.