Are GI tags the boost that indigenous rice needs?

Ushakumari is quick to burst the bubble, however: “All that GI does is bring recognition to the product. It is a marketing tool. But does it make a difference on the ground? Not really. In fact, it adds to confusion." She cites the example of the Navara, which is grown in other parts of Kerala and even outside the state, and has the same medicinal properties as the Palakkad variety. In fact, her grandfather in Thrissur used to be a Navara farmer and she remembers it being used in the Ayurvedic centres there. “But now farmers growing Navara in other parts can’t sell it legally under that name. Only one society in that small region can sell. That’s not fair to the rest," she adds.