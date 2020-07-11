Opinion | Are you ready for social monogamy?

In 2007, I was living in a Delhi suburb where every street and building looked the same. I had a full-time job 25km away. I often got lost coming home and there was never anyone on the streets to ask for directions when I came home near midnight. You would think on the rare day off I would have sat at home. But one hot, burning Sunday evening, I used three modes of transport to reach a woman I had met once in passing. Like those Adélie penguins in the Disney documentary (in the last three months my household has watched it 200 times), I was short and unstoppable as I marched through the wilds. Unlike the penguins, I wasn’t trekking for sex or food or those things that every boy who deployed evolutionary biology bored you about. It had no hard, sharp edges, the instinct that put me first in a rickshaw and then in a Metro and then in a bus to see my curly-haired acquaintance. A couple of weeks ago, another curly-haired woman and I stood on two sides of a tree one afternoon. The skies had opened up a few minutes into our much anticipated, socially distanced walk. It rained and rained while we talked. We, our clothes and masks, were totally soaked but we really needed to do this impractical, unnecessary thing. I asked myself back in 2007, and frequently afterwards, what it is about human beings that we are prepared to make so much effort to meet people.