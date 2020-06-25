Art Basel 2020: Indian galleries react to borders and surveillance states

Another perspective on time comes from Bani Abidi’s Film Reels, which features photos of the stock room of Nishat Cinema, Karachi, which was burnt down on 21 September 2012 by angry religious mobs, protesting a controversial video posted on social media. “It is these charred film reel boxes that were left behind from everything that the insurance company was not interested in," says Raja. These photographs of urban decay have earlier been shown as part of Abidi’s 2014-video and photo installation, Funland, commissioned by the 8th Berlin Biennale. “Also interesting is Bani’s A Table Wide Country —photographs taken in the home of fictitious characters—which looks at make-believe worlds and human eccentricities. The absurdity comes through with this character, who collects war models, thus reacting to the history of a conflict in his own way," elaborates Raja.