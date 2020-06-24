Art Basel 2020: The pandemic triggers a virtual shift in art

While we made a shift to online viewing rooms four years ago—this is our 73rd OVR—we are innovating further. We are very excited that the technology part is being handled by an Indian company, Icreon (a global IT consultancy offering business solutions and custom applications), with offices in New York and Delhi. It was founded by a young gentleman called Himanshu Sareen and is helping us build out our technology features. We can’t claim to be driving tech in the art market but (we) are working on new products that help us present artworks to our clients and audiences. For instance, exhibitions can take place online but where should we present the one or two works that were created in between shows? To address this, we have created a product called Studio, which showcases recent works by gallery artists and also takes the audience into the artist’s studio through photos and videos. The most recent edition from this series was with Jeff Koons, where you could not only see a brand new work of art but also meet the artist, get behind-the-scenes details and read and hear about the genesis of a particular work. This innovation has been extremely successful and we plan to use it in a post-covid scenario as well. The other series we initiated is called Exceptional Works, which is an invitation-only presentation of significant historical works.