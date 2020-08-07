Art in the time of lockdown: 9 Indian artists share their covid-19 diaries

In the last few years, Shettar has shown her work across the world, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where her installation, Seven Ponds And A Few Raindrops, was the centrepiece. Made with beeswax, lacquer, organic dyes, steel, cloth and other non-toxic materials, her poetic and haunting work forges a vital link between art, nature and society. In spite of their deceptively ethereal lightness, the objects need delicate manipulation, are often suspended from the ceiling, and aligned to cast shadowy patterns on the floor. “I have a studio-based practice. I have one assistant, who isn’t coming in at the moment," Shettar says. “That hasn’t changed things much for me because there’s a lot I have to do myself." While she is deeply affected by the human cost of the pandemic, it would be artificial for her to respond to it directly through her art, Shettar says. Her work doesn’t have explicit messages—its reception is contingent on the viewer’s knowledge of the world, but even without such an awareness, there are other affective channels to connect with it.