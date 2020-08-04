Article 370: notes from a Kashmir under two-day curfew

On 3 July, the administration had already ordered a lockdown till 8 August as the number of covid-19 rose; Kashmir has seen more than 22,000 cases and 407 deaths. The curfew, however, has led to even greater worry. “If they (the Union government) are planning to do something like they did the previous year, they must kill us before that. If not them, this virus will," says a 60-year-old resident of Srinagar, standing at the gate of his home and chatting with his neighbour about Article 370.