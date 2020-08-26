As hotels open up in Delhi, here’s how your stay is going to be different

One ends the stay at most hotels with the same contactless norms as followed during check-in. For instance, at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, an invoice is left on email or WhatsApp, with payment done online. “There was also a concern earlier about virus being transmitted through air conditioners. So, we are maintaining appropriate temperature and humidity levels of around 24-26 degrees. HEPA filters have been installed in the rooms," says Nayan Seth, general manager, Taj Palace, New Delhi. Once the guest checks out, the rooms are given a resting period of minimum 24 hours before the next check-in. The same protocols will be followed at Taj Mahal, New Delhi, once it opens mid-September. At Hyatt Regency Delhi, after check-out, once the room has been cleaned, it is tagged so that no one enters till the next guest arrives.