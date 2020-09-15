As the Oscars sets new rules, where is the inclusion debate for Indian cinema?

Laudable as these efforts have been, real change might only begin once the big names start to get involved. “It begins with the stars," Kiran says. “People who have commercial clout. They have the real power here. It has to be them and the studios. And the media that has to consistently hold the ecosystem responsible. These are really the first steps." When Frances McDormand ended her Best Actress Oscar acceptance speech in 2018 by saying “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider", the attendees knew what she was talking about. That would likely not be the case at an awards function here. For progress to happen, we need to move beyond the debate on nepotism and initiate a larger one on who gets to represent our cinema to us.