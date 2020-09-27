At Frieze London, Experimenter looks at the ‘body’ and the space it exists in

The other artist in the exhibition who carries forth his engagement with the body in the context of architecture is Praneet Soi. The falling figure, in particular, has been making an appearance in his work for the past 19 years. His practice stems from the circulated image in the media of conflict, its archiving and re-appropriation. This started with the changing political climate following the fall of the Twin Towers, which was represented differently from those emerging from around Asia. “Images emerging from Afghanistan seemed anachronistic, almost biblical. The Western gaze of the East was different from how it looked at its own landscape. I wondered why that happened and began to build an archive of images," he mentioned in a previous interview. In this show, one can see the latest from his ongoing series, Memento Mori, which looks at how free fall is manifested in different ways. “The falling body takes the form of a line drawing which is then expressed as a metal structure. Using different materials becomes a way of calibrating this idea," adds Raja.