Atmanirbhar Bharat: Made-in-India sex toys coming soon

So far, most of the sex toys sold in India have been imported. A major chunk of them are manufactured in China, which accounts for nearly 70% of the sex toys manufactured in the world. Even the products sold by major brands in the US and Europe trace their manufacturing roots to China, where there’s variety in terms of products, innovation and price. India’s “sexual wellness" industry—which includes adult toys, games and health supplements—was an estimated ₹2,000 crore in 2018, according to the London-based market research firm Technavio. India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, an analyst from Technavio told BBC in 2018. Yet local manufacturers have barely tapped into the market.