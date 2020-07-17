Auction alert: a rare showcase of Bhanu Athaiya's paintings

“Bhanu hailed from a Kolhapure family which was well-versed with the arts. Her father, Annasaheb Rajopadhye, was a painter and one of the earliest film-makers. Their home was frequented by the likes of Baburao Painter, who was a film-maker and stage painter. So that was the kind of environment she grew up in," says Indrajit Chatterjee, director and founder of Prinseps, which has been tasked with putting up the Bhanu Rajopadhye Athaiya estate on view, and, eventually, sale. Of particular interest are the portraits she did as a 14- or 15-year-old, such as a 1944 portrait of a girl. There are also collages and cutouts from an even younger age.