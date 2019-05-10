Chris Pratt’s work takes him places, be it as the Marvel superhero Star-Lord or as the real-life Hollywood star. “I feel like I travel a lot," the Avengers: Endgame star says. “I spend about, I think, half the year on the road and I have for several years now." Pratt loves travelling to Hawaii, where he was first discovered and cast in a movie, but Asia is high up on his list of loves.

“I had a chance to see the cherry blossoms in bloom in Japan. That was a bucket-list thing for me to get to see them. And we had such good sushi—we went to Sukiyabashi Jiro, which was incredible. We also had fun singing karaoke," he recalls. “The last time I was in Shanghai we got to take a private boat ride on the Huangpu river, which was amazing."

Pratt added another destination to his Asian sojourns in April when he travelled to Hong Kong as brand ambassador for the travel and lifestyle accessories brand TUMI. The occasion was the brand’s launch of its new campaign for Asia Pacific and Middle East (Apac), which also coincided with the launch of TUMI Loft, an immersive experience centre inspired by the brand’s roots in New York. Situated in Hong Kong’s Pacific Mall, the experience centre is dedicated to introducing consumers in the region to the brand’s journey and collections.

In an exclusive email interview with Lounge, Pratt, who also shot for the second leg of the campaign during his visit to Hong Kong, offered a glimpse of how he travels, from his go-to travel uniform and the secret to beating jet lag, to the last place he travelled for fun. Edited excerpts:

On a scale of 1-10 (1 being the lightest), how light do you travel?

It depends on the length of the trip, but I would say I am about a 5. I generally like to travel light. I don’t really need too much.

What are the best and worst things about travelling?

The best thing about travelling is getting to see so many amazing places around the world. I would not say there is a “worst" thing about travelling since it truly is such a privilege to have the opportunity to do so—but I definitely get a bit annoyed if my flight is delayed and I am stuck at the airport for hours.

What’s your favourite in-flight drink?

Tequila on the rocks with lime.

How do you keep yourself entertained on a long flight, or would you rather just sleep?

Usually both. I will try to use the time on a long flight to catch up on reading scripts or watching movies. I will also sleep, especially if it’s an overnight flight, so that I can try to land and have an easier time adjusting to the different time zone.

What’s in your bag?

Pratt’s favourite travel companion is his son Jack. But when Jack isn’t around for company, a keepsake from the six-year-old is a must-have in Pratt’s luggage. “I like to carry around a note that my son gives me," he says. “That way I have a little piece of him. Like a note or a toy. I take the Bible, my necklace that I wear everywhere, a Rubik’s Cube, and my laptop."

What’s your preferred travel uniform?

Usually a baseball cap with athletic wear and sneakers so that I can be comfortable on the plane.

Do you have a secret to beating jet lag?

Working out and lots of coffee! I usually try to work out as soon as I arrive—it helps me to get my blood flow circulating to help fight jet lag.

When was the last time you travelled for fun?

I have a farm up in the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington state in the US—it’s so beautiful. I love going up there when I have time off to unplug and enjoy nature.

What appeals to you about TUMI?

TUMI products are sleek, stylish, and they are built to last. They have been my choice of luggage for a long time. My current favourites are Alpha 3 Brief Pack and Alpha 3 Carry-on.