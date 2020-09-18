Back on track with the Metro?

That same evening, Aakriti Bhardwaj, a college student, took the Blue Line from her home in Vaishali, adjoining Delhi, to meet her friends in Connaught Place. Like many on the train, it was Bhardwaj’s first outing since the lockdown. “I was shocked by the emptiness of the station," she says. When Bhardwaj first arrived in the Capital in 2017, after finishing schooling from her home-town Lucknow, she took the Metro from the railway station to Vaishali, where she now stays. “It was the first time I was seeing a Metro. I was at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, carrying my luggage and waiting for the train. As soon as it reached, a wave of people pushed me inside. I didn’t have to do a thing. And the same way, I was pushed out at the other end," says Bhardwaj, bursting into laughter.