Bakr-Eid 2020: get your goat online

Iqbal sold around 10,000 goats in 2019. Two weeks before this Eid, he had only sold a few hundred. As the festival draws closer, demand will pick up, but probably not as much as in previous years. “Many lost their money during the lockdown," he says. He has pinned his hopes on a Sojat goat with a black scrawl that looks like the word “Mohammad" written in Urdu. It’s in a “special category", he says. “I want to sell it at ₹1 crore"—no discounts for recession.