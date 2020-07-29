Bakr Eid 2020: Kalejis, kebabs and faloodas, all made at home

The menu, of course, varies as we move from region to region, with each community having its own specialities. For instance, blogger Poorna Banerjee, who runs Presented by P, specialising in the diverse community cuisines of Kolkata, points out that the Muslim community in the city can largely be divided into two: Bengali Muslim and those who settled in the city from Uttar Pradesh. While the mutton curries by the former are like jhols or slightly soupy, that of the latter are thicker. Since it is quite muggy this time of the year in Kolkata, most preparations are light. “There will be falooda for dessert which is believed to be cooling," she says.