Barcelona's Messi problem

As has been noted by football watchers over the past few days, Barcelona’s stagnation stems from hubris and ineptitude at the highest levels of management, starting with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. This has been most obvious in the club’s transfer strategy. The club were forced to sell Neymar in 2017 after the Brazilian tired of playing second fiddle to Messi. Since then, Barcelona have spent €385 million on Phillipe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembélé and Antoine Griezmann. All three prefer the number 10 role, currently occupied by Messi. Barcelona loaned out Coutinho to Bayern, and he went on to set up one goal and score two in the 8-2 shellacking. Dembélé was an unused substitute, and Griezmann only came on in the second half with Bayern already 4-1 up. Six players in Barcelona’s first team—Piqué, Busqets, Alba, Rakitić, Suarez and defender Arturo Vidal—are over thirty. Each of them cut painfully static figures as Bayern passed their way through Barcelona’s midfield and defence at will. Clearly, the Catalan club’s reliance on Messi has prevented the club from refreshing an aging squad and has seriously jeopardized the balance of the squad.