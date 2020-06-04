Basu Chatterjee (1930-2020): The maestro of Middle Cinema

Chatterjee continued to work steadily in the 1980s, making popular films like Shaukeen (1982), Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986) and the 12 Angry Men adaptation Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986). Like many of the Parallel and Middle Cinema directors, he also turned to TV, directing 34 episodes of the beloved 1990s detective series Byomkesh Bakshi. Even as his own career stalled, he continued to influence younger directors. A film-maker as different as Ram Gopal Varma wrote: “I remember seeing Chitchor seven times somewhere in the late 1970s or early 1980s, and the simplicity of narration that I learnt from it was pretty much what shaped my vision of Rangeela." Indeed, beneath its MTV-style flash, Rangeela (1995) was a film in the Chatterjee mould, a sympathetic look at middle-class dreams and struggles.