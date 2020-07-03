Being 'Lovely & Dark' in fairness-obsessed India

When I was in primary school, in Mumbai’s Dahisar, I developed mechanisms to protect myself from hurtful comments about my looks. I would avoid going to the washroom during recess because that’s when all the girls would be huddled in front of a tiny mirror and I would have to see myself through their eyes. “Teri mom bhi teri tarah kali hai kya (Is your mother also dark like you)?" someone asked me one day. I was used to comments on my complexion but hearing hurtful things about my mother—that really stung. I loved dancing but during a school function, a teacher physically shoved me to the back of the row and asked me, “Mummy ko powder lagana nahi ata kya (Doesn’t your mom know how to apply powder)?" Parents of other girls in my colony would tell them not to play with me. For the longest time, I didn’t know how to make friends. I am from a Malayali family, all of whom are dark, but I was the darkest person I knew. As I started growing older, I also grew taller than other girls my age, and I wished I could hide. I had suicidal thoughts. I wanted to become invisible.