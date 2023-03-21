Being Quirky Helped Comedian Diane Morgan Land ‘Cunk on Earth’5 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:10 PM IST
The English actress on her early struggles, her Netflix success and why she only watches ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
Diane Morgan, 47, is an English actress and comedian best known for playing the ill-informed truth-seeker Philomena Cunk on British TV mocumentaries. She currently stars in the comedy series “Cunk on Earth" on Netflix. She spoke with Marc Myers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×