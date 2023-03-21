Being Quirky Helped Comedian Diane Morgan Land ‘Cunk on Earth’

In acting school, I was intimidated at first. There were so many people from posh backgrounds who had butlers and things like that. But I settled in and completely lost my anxiety and shyness. I did this by telling myself that if I felt uncomfortable, I could leave. That put me at ease. I also pretended to be someone other than the anxious person I had been, which was easy since no one knew the old me.

