Bengaluru’s breakfast show must go on

The crowds have thinned but in the past fortnight of Unlock 1.0, Bengalureans have been out in force again for breakfast. It helps that many restaurants are open to the street on one side and are not air-conditioned. Scarcely 250m from my home is Sri Udupi Food Hub in Jayanagar, where I breakfast twice a week. The comic melding of the city’s past and present in the name may be deliberate. Order a “less oil" open butter masala dosa and you will get a feel for slow food, done right. The plump pancake-thick dosa is practically steamed on the griddle before being dressed with chutney podi, grated coconut, a spoon of potato “filling" and a pat of butter.