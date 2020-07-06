Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin: key facts as India races towards a covid-19 vaccine

The timing and tonality of ICMR’s initial letter has also raised some questions on the ethics surrounding vaccine development. In a series of tweets on 3 July, public health and bioethics researchers Anant Bhan pointed out: “To my knowledge, such an accelerated development pathway has not been done EVER for any kind of vaccine, even for the ones being tried out in other countries. Even with accelerated timelines, this seems really rushed, and hence with potential risks, inadequate attention to process." Speaking over the phone, Bhan explains how the one thing that is clear about vaccine research is that the chances of success can be fairly low. “HIV is a good example. We still don’t have a vaccine for it," says Bhan. “I think presupposing or being able to pre-fix a launch date (for the vaccine) doesn’t really add up. You can try to expedite things but unless you follow the proper protocols and procedures, it is not going to be possible to ensure that you have something which you are completely sure about, in terms of the data that you have produced," he adds.