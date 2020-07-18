Bharat Sikka on ‘The Sapper’ and his search for his father

For Sikka , the series began with a simple urge—to rediscover, as an adult, his father, who had worked all his life as a sapper (an employee entrusted with engineering duties) with the Indian Army. Posted to far-flung regions, he was away for much of Sikka’s childhood and growing years. The boy never had a real sense of his largely absent parent—who he was and what he did—and this gap in understanding lends a soft romantic quality to the adult Sikka’s vision of the project. “The Sapper was more about my father and the state of his mind," Sikka says on email, “but in the process, I did feel nostalgic about certain things and places, which took me back in time." Our parents are other people but also those who make us who we are—there’s no escaping this double bind.