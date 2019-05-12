Once in a very rare while, a musician emerges and stirs things up so astoundingly that you become a total fan in a nanosecond. Last month, when I heard the American singer Lizzo for the first time, that’s exactly what happened. Born Melissa Jefferson, Lizzo, 31, is described as a rapper, singer, songwriter, flautist and dancer. Those quite varied descriptors don’t begin to make sense unless you listen to her music.

For that, you need to check out her breakthrough third album, Cuz I Love You, which is also her major label debut. Each of the 14 diverse songs on the 42-minute-long album is a stunner, and at the end of it you’re likely to be left yearning for more.

But first, here’s something. Critics who describe Lizzo as a rapper do her a disservice. It’s true that Lizzo, born in Detroit but raised in Houston and Minneapolis, began rapping as a teen. But soon she began straddling genres ranging from R&B to pop and funk. On the cover of Cuz I Love You, Lizzo, a plus-size woman, elegantly poses in the nude, a proclamation of her self-confidence and ambition—attributes that run through nearly all the songs in the album. She is proud of the fact that she stands apart from many of her contemporaries in popular music, many of whom often conform in herds to stereotypical notions of physical beauty. On Tempo, one of the tracks I heard first, she sings about it: Slow songs, they for skinny hoes/Can’t move all of this here to one of those/I’m a thick bitch, I need tempo (tempo)/F#@k it up to the tempo.

Lyrics such as those can appear to be contrived and intentionally sensational but it is Lizzo’s genuine talent as a musician that really makes her stand out. Her singing voice is big, impressive, and has an astonishing range. Her music is instantly likeable—and often danceable too. Her intelligent lyrics are laced with fine wit and almost the entire set of songs on Cuz I Love You can make you smile often. In Like A Girl, she sings about running for president (Woke up feelin’ like I just might run for President/ Even if there ain’t no precedent, switchin’ up the messaging/ I’m about to add a little estrogen) and of winning Wimbledon (Serena Willy showed me I can win the Wimbledon (We can do it)/Uh, put me on a pedestal/Bet on me, bet I will).

Unabashed, in-your-face and unapologetic, Lizzo appears to be well on her way to stardom. In Minneapolis, where she had released her first two albums—Lizzobangers and Big Grrrl Small World—on small labels, one of her early fans was her idol, Prince. “Be eternal," is the advice that the late superstar is believed to have given her.

In 2014, Lizzo collaborated with Prince on one of the songs on his album Plectrumelectrum. Prince’s influence—at least that of his extraordinary showmanship—has clearly rubbed off on Lizzo. Some of the songs on Cuz I Love You are big and risqué; but there are others that are gentle and delicate. And all her official videos (especially Juice on YouTube) are eminently worth checking out.

There’s a theme running through the songs on Lizzo’s new album: It’s her attempt to seek and find her inner self and strength. And on the path to that end, she’s audacious and unafraid. On Jerome, a song that is sort of about a breakup, she sings: Jerome, Jerome/ Take your ass home/And come back when you’re grown. Two famous names collaborate on a couple of songs on the album—rappers Missy Elliott and Gucci Mane—but Cuz I Love You is not a hip hop album. Because, on it, Lizzo demonstrates the ability to take the lyrical, storytelling flow of hip hop and meld it into songs that are sometimes pop ballads, sometimes funky danceable tunes, and nearly always hugely entertaining.

Then there’s the matter of the flute. Although a classically trained flautist, she uses the instrument sparingly on her new album, but, when it appears, it is an enhancement to look forward to. Lizzo’s hasn’t been an easy ride to mainstream fame. Her first two albums and an EP, Coconut Oil, found her small numbers of loyal fans and it is only with her third full-length, released on Atlantic Records, that her fan base has grown. In the beginning, she is said to have thought she would focus on being primarily a rapper, but later she explored more diverse genres. In an interview with Vogue, she says (with typical self-confidence): “I’m not the cookie cutter that you expect from a mainstream pop artist. I’m always going to be a novel idea to people, but that’s what makes me me, and that’s my story and I’m sticking to it."

It’s when artists like Lizzo burst upon the scene that things get exciting. The “You" in Cuz I Love You is actually Lizzo herself, on her journey to find herself and to proclaim that she has finally arrived. For the listener, it is an album on which she makes you think; admire her unadulterated braggadocio; and chuckle at her indomitable wit.

Last month, on Instagram (her account is @lizzobeeating), she posted a video clip of herself on stage performing one of her songs, Crybaby, and wrote in all-caps: “IF YALL F#@K AROUND AND GET ME TO A MILLION FOLLOWERS NEXT WEEK IMMA CRYBABY." Since then, she has crossed that mark.

Cuz I Love You is this year’s funnest album. Till now.

THE LOUNGE LIST

Five tracks by Lizzo from ‘Cuz I Love You’ to bookend your week

1. ‘Juice’

2. ‘Tempo’ (featuring Missy Elliott)

3. ‘Like A Girl’

4. ‘Soulmate’

5. ‘Crybaby’

First Beat is a column on what’s new and groovy in the world of music.

@sanjoynarayan