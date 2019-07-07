The Banyan tree — a symbol of India and age-old wisdom — has immense conservation value
Ficus trees like banyans and peepal are critically important microsites for conservation
A banyan tree (Ficus benghalensis), India’s national tree, is a fig plant that begins life as an epiphyte. An epiphyte is a plant that grows on another plant (like orchids), when its seed germinates in the crevice of a host tree. These seeds are typically dispersed by frugivorous, or fruit-eating, birds. Later, they send roots downward, wrapped around the host. These roots make contact with the ground, and grow into an independent tree. The plants are, therefore, called hemiepiphytes—since they spend part of their life on another plant.
Ficus trees—like banyans and peepal—are often regarded as keystone resources in tropical landscapes. For they bear fruit year-round and are one of the few reliable sources available for resident as well as migrant birds and other animal frugivores, like bats and squirrels. Needless to say, this has immense conservation value.
Several scientific studies have concluded that ficus trees, even isolated ones, are critically important microsites for conservation in urban and human-modified landscapes. In India, given the religious and cultural importance of such trees, it may be possible to build a strong case for their conservation.
Given this phenomenon of being an year- round resource, fig trees may be even more essential in urban landscapes with rapidly diminishing green cover and related reduction of fruiting trees.
I experienced this first-hand recently. While walking my pet near my house, off Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, I discovered a neighbouring banyan tree had started fruiting, and, almost overnight, was bustling with action. I had obviously not noticed the green figs turning reddish-orange till I saw the bird activity.
Over four consecutive mornings, I spent about an hour between 8-9am sitting and photographing the birds on the tree from my car. Without the camera, I walked past the tree several times and saw far more than I could photograph in the mornings. It attracted hordes of birds that fed on the succulent figs. There was also a lot to be seen (especially mynas) on the ground beneath the tree as the fallen fruit offered easy pickings.
In addition to the frugivores, there were insectivorous birds interested in the insects that the ripening figs attracted. Birds like bee-eaters, warblers, coucals, small minivets, tailorbirds, babblers, flowerpeckers, drongos and sunbirds could be spotted on or near the tree.
Ramki Sreenivasan is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, wildlife photographer and amateur conservationist.