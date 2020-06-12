Black sitcoms matter

With Barris having created Black-ish, Mixed-ish and America’s Next Top Model, his daughter refers to him as a “racial profiteer". One episode involves white critics always being “nice" to black movies because they fear being called out for racism. Barris says the only reason he wasn’t part of the 2019 college admissions scandal in Hollywood was because “they didn’t tell black people about it". The self-awareness is off the charts. His wife Joya (the great Rashida Jones, the highlight of the show) has a meltdown and the daughter is caught in the documentarian’s dilemma: “Do you put out the fire? Or do you zoom in and let her burn?"