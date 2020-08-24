Bloomsbury India's refusal to publish 'Delhi Riots 2020' doesn't amount to a ban

Sometimes a book represents a cause so important that the publisher must take all risks, as the late Peter Mayer did when he published Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses in 1988. Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini’s fatwa was an existential challenge to the author, the publisher, and to the right to speak without fear. Other decisions to publish or to scrap a title can be questioned. Some decisions are defensible—in 2008, a publisher pulped a title because the author, Ron Evans, could not back up his claims. Evans had written a so-called memoir (which he later admitted had inaccuracies) of the time when he said he was in the team that protected Rushdie during the years he needed protection from the Iranian fatwa. More recently, Hachette withdrew Woody Allen’s memoir, Apropos Of Nothing, after Hachette employees objected to the book (later published by Arcade). Mayer’s Penguin was right to publish The Satanic Verses; Hachette was wrong on Allen; withdrawing the so-called bodyguard’s memoir was a prudent choice.