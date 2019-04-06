Blue is the warmest colour

Patek Philippe Ref 5172G Chronograph

The family-owned enterprise is known for its fine chronographs, and its new creation offers a fresh take on the brand’s classic watches. Encased in white gold, the vintage-inspired design comes with a sapphire-crystal “box" glass.

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon 42mm

The 100-piece model—a carbon-fibre case with blue occlusions—features a specially designed HUB6020 tourbillon movement. Another highlight is a new “One-Click" fastening system that allows for the strap to be changed conveniently.

Zenith Defy Inventor

Part of Zenith’s Defy collection, which focuses on designing watches with advanced technology and materials, this timepiece is equipped with the brand’s silicon super-oscillator, developed in 2017 for precise timekeeping. The oscillator is the highlight, but the watch’s stunning titanium case is pretty appealing too.

Gucci G -Timeless Automatic

Gucci has expanded its G-Timeless Automatic line with eight new chic designs. This blue leather-strap variant from the line features a steel case, a steel and gold buckle and a blue lapis stone dial decorated with bees, a leitmotif in the luxury house’s designs.

Muse Swiss Art

Look ma, no hands. Founded in 2016, Muse is a new kid on the block, with some ingenious designs up its sleeves. Instead of traditional watch hands, these timepieces feature intricate patterns that run at the speed of hours, minutes and seconds, and use a recovered collector movement, made from 1969-82. This vivid blue design is among the new updates to the design.





Chanel Boyfriend Tweed Art

The French luxury house’s octagonal watches have been a hit since their launch in 2015. The new 20-piece edition includes new tweed straps, a hand-wound mechanical movement and an 18-carat beige gold case.

Oris Great Barrier Reef Limited Edition III

Part of the Swiss watch brand’s awareness programme on the threat to oceans, the gradient blue dial of this new dive watch seeks to recall the Great Barrier Reef. Featuring a circular date window, the watch is water-resistant to 300m and is limited to 2,000 pieces.