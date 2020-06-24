Blue light from electronic screens is damaging your skin

As patients returned to her Mumbai-based clinic Aaynaa after the lockdown eased, dermatologist Dr Simal Soin noticed some of these changes in their skin due to extended exposure to blue light. “We found that their open pores had increased. Even though their skin’s complexion improved because of being indoors, its texture had not. This led to the skin becoming more oily, patchy and dull. The increased strain on the eyes also resulted in the worsening of dark circles," she says. All these effects can be compounded by the extra sebaceous content in the skin—which is common in younger skin—and the lack of exfoliation and treatment in general.