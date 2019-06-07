BMW’s E-Scooter rolls out

After adding the full-size X7 sport utility vehicle this year, BMW is getting into a much tinier category—a €799 (around ₹62,000) electric scooter, similar to those offered by sharing services Bird Rides and LimeBike. In keeping with BMW’s premium targeting, it is more than double the price of comparable models.

The roll-out of electric scooters, which has been taking over American streets in the past few years, has been slow in Europe because of stricter regulation on motorized vehicles. Their use remains illegal in many places, with sharing offerings in London limited to a single closed-off park.

Germany this month passed a law to legalize the scooters on the nation’s streets. The BMW E-Scooter, which can go up to 20km an hour, was developed along with scooter developer Micro.

And for those too young for the E-Scooter, BMW also announced a kid’s version for ages 1-3—powered purely by toddler feet.

***

E-mobility

Range

12km

Safety

Two separate braking systems, embedded front and rear lights

Power

150-watt motor and lithium-ion battery

BMW E-Scooter €799

BMW Kids Scooter €120



