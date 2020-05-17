Bonding with Ruskin over pickles and eggs

Uncles and aunts flit in and out of the tales, especially Uncle Ken, who had the uncanny ability to lose his job again and again. The kitchen and the dining table serve as backdrops to the narration of Uncle Ken’s misadventures, as both he and the author compete for Granny’s many specialities, especially the roast duck and pickles. “My love for pickles is one that has endured and kept me going all these years," says Bond, who calls himself a “pickle fiend" and has a collection of hot, sweet, tart and pungent varieties from around the country. “On my dining table, there is hardly room for anything else. There are so many bottles, including common ones, such as mango and lime," he adds. “But I also have asafoetida or hing pickle, which is very strong, and a jackfruit one as well." There are pickles made of garlic, ginger and lotus stem too.