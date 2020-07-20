Book excerpt: New moms, be kind to your body

There is another important reason you should be kind to your body. The more stress you take about your weight, the more your hormones will go into saving mode. Stress from caveman times translated as threat to survival. A stressed body produces more cortisol which is responsible for fat deposition on the belly. Your body and mind need to be on the same team. Train yourself to think of the fat as a temporary guest to help you. You need to give some to get some. Give your body food and kindness when it really needs it and you will be rewarded with those pounds shed, because your body felt secure and did not see the need to store fat. One of my friends, a Marwari, was made to drink ghee daily after her delivery. She was fed by a doting mother-in-law and within five months she was back to her pre-pregnancy weight. Had she stressed over her weight and cut down her food intake, she wouldn’t have been blessed so soon with the regained vigour and lost weight that we all envy.