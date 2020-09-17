Booker Prize 2020: Take your pick of the shortlist

The Booker Prize 2020 shortlist, announced on 15 September, has generated two major talking points on the internet: the first, about the diversity of the list; the other, bemoaning the omission of two-time winner, Hilary Mantel, from it. But beyond the umbrage and ticking of boxes—debuts, women writers, black writers—the featured books have not been discussed as much. So, here’s a quick guide to the titles in the running for the £50,000 prize this year.

Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi: The Indian-origin writer shot into the literary landscape with her debut novel, published in India last year as Girl In White Cotton, before it came out in the UK under this title. Set in Pune, this story of a bittersweet mother-daughter relationship is fraught with tension, vicious emotional cruelty, but also tenderness.

The New Wilderness by Diane Cook: Another bold debut novel, this one takes the reader into a dystopia caused by the climate crisis. Except for “The Wilderness", all traces of nature have been wiped out from the planet. And Into this protected zone, a nomadic group of refugees are sent, as part of a study to understand how humans and the natural world.

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart: The eponymous character of this novel, growing up in violence-ridden Glasgow of the 1980s, is an odd little boy. Neglected by an alcoholic mother and an abusive father who deserts the family, Shuggie Bain is exposed to the vagaries of life from early on—not least because he is different from other boys of his age. Stuart is a craftsman when it comes to linguistic experiments, all of which add to the intensity of the plot.

Real Life by Brandon Taylor: Wallace, an aspiring biochemist and the protagonist of this unusual campus novel, finds himself struggling against the systemic racism and homophobia at an unnamed Midwestern university in the US. His white colleagues are inhospitable and his prospects as a scholar appear grim. As the Black Lives Matter movement rolls on, it is heartening to read narratives which take us into spaces that aren’t explored in fiction too often.

The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste: Since the Homeric era, women have been perceived as instigators or victims of war, neglecting those who play decisive roles in conflicts as great fighters. Mengiste writes about one such woman, Hirut, in her novel about the Second Italo-Ethiopian War. A servant-turned-warrior, Hirut overcomes her life of sexual violence, abuse and abject misery to uphold the proud heritage of her warrior tribe.

This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga: In this sequel to Nervous Conditions (1988), the acclaimed Zimbabwean writer continues with the story of Tambu, who is still fighting sexism and racism in her middle age, as she did in as a young woman in pre-independence Rhodesia. Dangarembga, who was arrested in July for participating in anti-corruption protests, lives up to her reputation as one of the finest writers to have emerged from her country

