Booker Prize 2020: Take your pick of the shortlist

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart: The eponymous character of this novel, growing up in violence-ridden Glasgow of the 1980s, is an odd little boy. Neglected by an alcoholic mother and an abusive father who deserts the family, Shuggie Bain is exposed to the vagaries of life from early on—not least because he is different from other boys of his age. Stuart is a craftsman when it comes to linguistic experiments, all of which add to the intensity of the plot.