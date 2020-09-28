Bottas wins Russian GP as penalties cost Hamilton a shot at Schumacher’s record

Hamilton was informed about his penalties by lap 8 and as soon as he pitted in lap 17, it became clear that it would be difficult for him to match Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 F1 wins at Sochi. But having shifted to the hard compound tyres, he managed to claw his way back to the podium places in this 53-lap race. Hamilton could well match and surpass Schumacher’s record later this year. He was precariously close to an automatic race-ban after the two penalty points that were added to his license, but hours after the race the stewards retracted these points.