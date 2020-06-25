Breakthrough Listen: Search for extraterrestrial life continues with ‘Exotica’

The four categories include ‘Prototypes’, a list containing at least one example of every known type of celestial object, such as planets and moons, stars at every point of their life cycle, small and big galaxies, star clusters and so on; ‘Superlatives’, objects with the most extreme properties. “These include examples like the hottest planet, stars with unusually high or low metal content, the most distant quasar and fastest-spinning pulsar, and the densest galaxy," the press release adds. The third category looks at ‘Anomalies’, targets or objects whose behavior is currently not explained properly. A popular example of such ‘anomalies’ is 'Oumuamua’ – the interstellar object that passed near Earth in 2017 and garnered global attention. The last category looks at a ‘control sample of sources’ that are not expected to produce any positive results.