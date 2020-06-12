Calling back the men's dress shirt collar

A modern way to choose collar sizes and types is to match them with the shape of your face. A slimmer person could wear a cut-away or widespread collar (both of which have severely angled-away points), whereas a bigger person could wear a pointed or arrow collar (characterized by narrower space between the collar points or a relatively taller neckband), Costa suggests. When it comes to eveningwear, the point is to show off the tie prominently. “So, the pinned (with a pin between the collar points) or tab (with an underlying band underneath the collar leaves that fastens at the top button) collars, which by design elevate the tie and let it drop seamlessly," says Costa. The pin adds that extra detail which catches the light. “The button-down collar is soft and lends a more casual vibe…while on the other end of the spectrum in formal evening wear, the wing-tip collar has been standard with the tuxedo," says Costa.