Can art foretell the future of humanity?

Sen, who was supposed to be in New York for his big solo show, is stuck at home in Delhi. He admits that this isn’t perhaps the best time to open a show but he has been working on this set of paintings for a long time. His gallery is going out on a limb to put the work out in the world too. A short film on Sen’s practice was created specifically for this show and is up on the website, with comments by journalist Annie Gowen and art-writer Rosalyn D’mello.