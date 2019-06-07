From the EA Sports’ Cricket series to titles from the Don Bradman Cricket series, the sport has inspired quite a few games over the years. But if gameplay previews and trailers are anything to go by, then Cricket 19 from Big Ant Studios will be the next big thing in cricket video games.

The developers have created Cricket 19: Official Game Of The Ashes in association with the England and Wales Cricket Board. Although dubbed the official game of the Ashes—the Test cricket series contested between Australia and England—Cricket 19 still makes for an interesting game during the ongoing World Cup since it features all formats of international cricket.

According to the Big Ant Studios website, enhancements to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine mean that your opposition in the game will be more realistic and challenging than before. “When bowling, the AI will suss out your player and team’s weaknesses, and target that with a concentrated bowling strategy. When batting, the AI will rotate the strike to protect weaker players, and actively look for gaps in the field."

The game is expected to have an interesting scenario mode, where gamers can play a part and recreate some of the greatest matches in history. The career mode is expected to have more features. One unusual aspect in the preview gameplay videos is the “first-person" view for bowling, fielding and batting.

The game’s availability on the Nintendo Switch will let users experience quality simulation and play both single player and multiplayer modes.

Users will also get to choose from dozens of teams and play at various stadiums in Cricket 19.

***

Free hit

-Developer & Publisher: Big Ant Studios (previous games include ‘AO International Tennis’, ‘Don Bradman Cricket’, ‘Ashes Cricket’)

-Available on: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, for ₹3,999

-PC version: Recommended system requirements include Windows 10, Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, AMD Radeon R9 390X/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970, 25 GB space, and a game controller