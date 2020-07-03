Can India's rationalists stop the total eclipse of reason?

This explosion of false cures and beliefs is symptomatic of the times. Superstitions have a way of flaring up when people are at their most fragile, mentally. “Since 95% of those affected by covid-19 recover on their own, it is easy to make wild claims about the efficacy of drugs that haven’t undergone clinical trial," Nayak says. “By applying their ‘research’ on patients with no co-morbidities, these quacks are bound to get successful results. But who wants treatments for mild and moderate cases? I am much more interested in the effect of these treatments on the 5% who don’t recover on their own."