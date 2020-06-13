Is men's couture going to be stuck in no man's land?

“We have seen a greater dip in demand (since the virus outbreak) for menswear than the corresponding figure for womenswear," says Parekh. She says while they still have requests from clients looking for occasionwear for forthcoming weddings, overall men believe they can repeat what they have, especially classic kurtas bought for weddings, Diwali or other occasions, while women typically want something new. Agarwal says they too have seen a slump, with more sales happening in the lower price bracket of ₹10,000-50,000, a section they now plan to focus on. Pernia’s mainly sells kurtas and bandis for men and Agarwal is positive about growth in this segment as the country begins the unlocking process. “It’s too early to say anything now, (the slump) might be for a short period of three months. But things might go back to good till August, or later. I don’t see a reason why someone will not buy a kurta for, say, Karva Chauth, which is close to Diwali," says Agarwal. He adds that men are value buyers and don’t mind paying more for quality, and this is something brands should optimize on.