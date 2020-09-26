Can Lewis Hamilton win the Formula One Russian Grand Prix?

After nine rounds of racing over 11 weeks and a well-deserved break, Formula One (F1) is back this weekend with the Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom. All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton. After registering his 90th career F1 win at the Tuscan GP, the Mercedes driver could equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91 victories if he wins at Sochi on Sunday.

Mercedes has won every race at Sochi since it was included in the F1 calendar in 2014. Hamilton won the 2019 Russian Grand Prix, with his teammate Valtteri Bottas finishing second. In a statement, team principal Toto Wolff said: “Sochi has been a good circuit for us .... The Autodrom has a fairly unusual layout and one feature in particular that makes it special: the long run from pole to the first braking zone. It means that the pole-sitter isn’t necessarily in the strongest position for the race start as the cars behind him benefit from the tow."

Hamilton’s last pole position at Sochi was in 2014, while Bottas took pole there in 2018. But Mercedes has been impeccable in qualifying this year—taking every pole position so far. —NS

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via