Can Lewis Hamilton win the Formula One Russian Grand Prix?

Mercedes has won every race at Sochi since it was included in the F1 calendar in 2014. Hamilton won the 2019 Russian Grand Prix, with his teammate Valtteri Bottas finishing second. In a statement, team principal Toto Wolff said: “Sochi has been a good circuit for us .... The Autodrom has a fairly unusual layout and one feature in particular that makes it special: the long run from pole to the first braking zone. It means that the pole-sitter isn’t necessarily in the strongest position for the race start as the cars behind him benefit from the tow."