Can power naps help you stay alert and more productive?

Dinges and Rosekind figured that “inserting a nap" at the beginning of an “incoming bout of sleep deprivation" would provide a buffer and protect the brain from major lapses in concentration. This was key for pilots who have to stay alert over long distances. “They had discovered the sleep equivalent of the medical paradigm of prevention versus treatment," Walker says in his book. “These short sleep bouts, taken early, also reduced the number of times the pilots drifted into light sleep during the critical, final ninety minutes of flight." Dinges and Rosekind initially suggested the terms “prophylactic naps" or “planned naps" to the US Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA instead suggested “power napping", as it was more “fitting with leadership- or dominance-based job positions".